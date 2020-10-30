Chancellor must do more to help low-paid workers, Economy Secretary insists

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s Economy Secretary has urged the Chancellor to do more to help low-paid workers when the furlough scheme comes to an end.

The Treasury’s Job Retention Scheme comes to a close on Sunday after seven months, with a new Job Support Scheme replacing it.

The Scottish Government said this will not do enough to protect low-paid workers, who may fall below the living wage.

About 242,600 jobs in Scotland were fully or partially furloughed at the end of August.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “From the earliest days of this pandemic, we have urged the UK Government to do everything possible to protect workers and jobs as we are forced to make impossible choices to keep people safe.

“While the introduction of the Job Support Scheme is better than furlough ending entirely, it does not go far enough in its new form.

“Indeed, it may only offer limited protection against redundancies to workers in sectors like tourism, hospitality, arts and recreation, which continue to be badly affected, but that we know will have a post-Covid future.”

She added: “Our counterparts at Westminster must do more to protect low earning workers.

“If they look across the Channel to our nearest neighbours in France, they’ll see that individuals on the minimum wage already receive 100% salary protection.

“Unlike the Scottish Government, the UK Government has the borrowing powers necessary to provide appropriate funding to keep people in work and reduce the risk of mass redundancies and unemployment.”

Responding to Ms Hyslop’s comments, a UK Government spokesman said: “The Job Support Scheme Open (JSSO) is open to all tiers from Sunday.

“Combined with the Job Retention Bonus, it will cover at least 95% of the total employment costs for average previously furloughed employees until February.

“We are also supporting businesses to create new roles for over 250,000 young people with our £2 billion Kickstart scheme and expanding training and apprenticeships to provide fresh opportunities and ensure that nobody is left without hope.

“The Scottish Government does have significant welfare powers and can top-up existing benefits, pay discretionary payments and create entirely new benefits altogether.

“The UK Government is doing everything possible to keep people safe and protect the Scottish economy from the shock of the Covid pandemic.”