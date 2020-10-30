Health Secretary vows staff will have sustainable supply of PPE over winter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s Health Secretary has pledged health and social care workers will be able to access all the personal protective equipment (PPE) they require during the winter.

Launching a new PPE strategy, Jeane Freeman said the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland have made “significant improvements” in procuring and supplying protective equipment to key workers since the early stages of the pandemic.

Ms Freeman explained the action plan aims to set out a sustainable supply chain for getting PPE to key workers, including working with Scottish manufacturers to produce the equipment.

The Health Secretary pledged to keep staff ‘as safe as possible’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Winter will be a “central priority” for the Scottish Government, according to the report, with the country in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus cases and the impending health problems typically associated with the season.

Ms Freeman wrote in the strategy’s introduction: “Staff across health and social care continue to work extremely hard in difficult circumstances to keep us safe.

“It is therefore vital that action continues to be taken to keep them as safe as possible.

“The right PPE being available when staff need it is one way in which the Scottish Government is doing that and will remain a key priority in the coming months.”

New advice for the PPE required in specific settings is included in the Scottish Government guidance, from “preventative” items such as masks, aprons and gloves to equipment to be worn with “aerosol-generating procedures”, such as respirator masks.

The report states work began in spring to develop a Scottish PPE supply chain, drawing on offers of support from PPE and sanitiser producers that is credited with ensuring there were “adequate stocks of all PPE items going to all our frontline services during the emergency period”.

A PPE strategy and governance board was also established in May and has met fortnightly with the aim of bringing together experts in the procurement, supply and distribution of equipment.

According to the action plan, the board will now “consider any emerging issues and identify solutions” for accessing PPE through the winter and beyond.

Commenting on the strategy, Ms Freeman said: “We have supply lines in place to cover expected demand over the winter and are putting in place actions that will ensure long term sustainable supply.

“For all those in frontline roles, I would like to express my gratitude for the work they have done to protect and save people’s lives during this pandemic.

“We will continue to support frontline workers in every way we can to keep them safe.”

She added: “My sincerest hope is that the measures we are taking – joined hopefully in due course by a vaccine – will mean we won’t have such significant requirements for PPE in the longer term.

“However, for as long as we need it this plan will be updated and refreshed where necessary.”