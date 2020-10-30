Face coverings to be mandatory for teachers and senior pupils in Level 3 areas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Teachers and pupils in S4 or above will be required to wear face coverings in classrooms under new rules for schools in Level 3 areas of Scotland.

The guidance also says teachers and senior pupils must wear masks when moving around the school or in communal areas.

It comes into effect from Monday November 2 and will apply to local authorities in the central belt, Ayrshire and Dundee.

John Swinney said the changes to mask rules come after ‘updated scientific and health advice’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Government guidance also states parents must wear face coverings during drop-off and pick-up times. and when visiting schools.

Adults must also wear masks where they cannot keep more than two metres away from other adults or children above P2.

New guidance for staff and pupils in the shielding category is also being issued.

The rules will also apply to areas that enter Level 4 restrictions, though no local authorities are due to enter the highest level on Monday.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the changes came after “updated scientific and health advice”.

A paper published by an advisory group on Friday noted there has been an “upsurge” in coronavirus cases among teenagers.

Mr Swinney said: “Keeping schools open remains our priority but that can only be the case if schools are safe.

“There have been tremendous efforts applied by staff and pupils to ensure this is the case and I thank them all for their efforts.

“We constantly review the guidance on school openings along with our local authority partners, trade unions, parental representatives and other stakeholders to ensure we are taking all the necessary measures to ensure our schools are safe.

“This strengthened guidance, produced in light of updated scientific and health advice, adds to the health mitigations that have been in place since schools opened in August.”

He added: “It is vital that all the measures are followed rigorously in schools.

“Doing that – together with the collective efforts of all of us across wider society ­– will help to ensure that schools can safely remain open.

“None of the levels in the framework require any automatic move to school closures or blended learning.

“However, no-one can predict what the coming weeks and months will bring.

“Remote learning remains an important contingency for schools at all levels of the strategic framework and there has been considerable progress made in the provision of remote learning, should that be required.”

Responding to the new guidance, the general secretary of the EIS teaching union said he supports the stronger advice on face coverings but is concerned at a lack of detail on social distancing.

Larry Flanagan said: “The proposed mitigations at Level 4, essentially face coverings for senior pupils, are inadequate.

“The EIS is clear that Level 4 should trigger an automatic consideration of moves towards blended or remote learning.

“Schools cannot stay open at any cost – the safety of pupils and staff has to be the priority, especially those with increased vulnerabilities.

“In the event of any council area moving into Level 4, the EIS is likely to consult affected members directly on their views.”