Stay at home and do not go out guising this Halloween, Scots urged

People should stay at home this Halloween and not go out guising, the Deputy First Minister has said.

John Swinney made the plea as another 28 deaths from coronavirus were recorded, bringing the death toll under the daily measures to 2,819.

A total of 62,812 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 after a further 1,281 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, with 1,170 patients now in hospital with the virus.

Mr Swinney, standing in for Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday, stressed that celebrating Halloween by guising risks increasing the spread of the virus.

“We should all be avoiding activities which make the spread of the virus more likely,” Mr Swinney said.

“I’m afraid that guising falls into that category.

“Going door-to-door passing sweets, touching items others have touched, all of that gives the opportunity for Covid to spread.

“So this Halloween, our advice is that you should stay at home.”

He said adults and children can still celebrate on Saturday but it should be done “in the safety of our homes”.

Mr Swinney added: “Please, stay home this Halloween. Don’t take risks for the sake of one night, it’s really not worth it.”