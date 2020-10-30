Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day events cancelled due to restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day events across Scotland have been cancelled due to measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

New Scottish Government restrictions come into force on Monday, affecting the commemorative events that would have been held on November 8 and 11 throughout areas in Levels 1 to 3.

Despite this, people are being encouraged to take to their doorsteps at 11am on both days to mark the two-minute silence.

Due to COVID-19, many overseas trips have been cancelled. Despite this we have been able to assist our customers to lay their wreath within Commonwealth War Graves Cemeteries within France, Belgium & Netherlands. #remembrance Find out more here: https://t.co/8cJRpwIYbd pic.twitter.com/dV4nTR0zOM — Legion Scotland (@LegionScotland) October 30, 2020

Legion Scotland chief executive Claire Armstrong said: “Coronavirus must not cancel remembrance but public safety is paramount.

“The Scottish Government guidance means that it is simply not safe to proceed with our planned national events.

“It also means that for most of the country, local remembrance events cannot take place either.

“However, we can and must take time as a nation to observe the two-minute silence safely and ensure we come together in spirit to pay our respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

She added the charity will still hold a small private service and wreath laying within the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle, which will be attended by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Highlights of the invite-only ceremony, “in strict adherence with Scottish Government guidelines on places of worship”, will be shown on social media channels.

The 2020 Scottish Poppy Appeal is continuing despite thousands of volunteers being forced to stay at home.

Mark Collins, Poppyscotland chief executive, urged the public to donate differently this year.

He said: “We have launched a number of new digital innovations including our Virtual Field of Remembrance, QR codes and contactless chips on poppy boxes, and our Donate, Download and Display campaign.

“Many supermarket collections are also continuing and poppies are still widely available from the usual outlets.

“As we approach the final few days of the appeal, we’re urging the public to show their support online like never before.

“Our Armed Forces community are counting on us all.”

Veterans minister Graeme Dey acknowledged people’s disappointment (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The BBC is televising Remembrance Sunday proceedings from the Cenotaph in London, while both charities will broadcast a virtual service of remembrance on Armistice Day.

Veterans minister Graeme Dey said: “Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity for people in Scotland to join with others across the world to commemorate those who laid down their lives for their country but the pandemic has made that much more difficult this year.

“We understand it will be disappointing to many people that national services will not be open to the public.

“However, due to the risk of public gatherings spreading the virus and endangering lives, we would encourage those who want to pay their respects to do so safely in other ways.

“It is vitally important that all of us abide by the restrictions to help save lives and protect the NHS as we are remembering the incredible sacrifice that so many have made.”