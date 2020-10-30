Independence ‘Plan B’ duo ‘disappointed’ by no SNP conference debate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

SNP politicians pushing for the party to adopt a “Plan B” for securing independence said they were “bitterly disappointed” that their alternative approach will not be debated at next month’s conference.

Inverclyde councillor Chris McEleny has been pushing for the move, together with Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil.

The pair want the manifesto for next year’s Holyrood elections to include a pledge that winning a pro-independence majority would be grounds to start negotiations with Westminster for Scotland to leave the UK.

But Mr McEleny said: “I’m bitterly disappointed that SNP members won’t be allowed to debate a plan designed to allow us take Scotland’s future into our own hands at next year’s Holyrood elections – whether the UK Government like it or not.”

Veteran SNP MP Pete Wishart said excluding the issue for debate was a “mistake”.

SNP MP Pete Wishart said not having the debate was a ‘mistake’ (House of Commons/PA)

He tweeted: “We need this damaging debate concluded so we can unite around an agreed way forward.”

Mr McEleny and Mr MacNeil had hoped their alternative approach would be discussed at the SNP conference in June – but the event was cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a virtual conference now scheduled to be held at the end of November, they then hoped to win support for the idea there.

But they said SNP activists had been “denied the right to debate the party’s independence strategy” and were instead being offered an open mic session – which would not set party policy.

Mr McEleny, who hopes to run in next year’s Holyrood elections, said: “Now is not the time for a talking shop, now is the time for action.

“Public opinion is now consistently measuring that a majority of Scots want independence. In advance of last year’s general election it was said that we didn’t need a Plan B because Boris Johnson’s opposition to a referendum would be blown away by an SNP victory. We won a landslide at the general election and he still said no.

“If the SNP win a majority next year, and polls are showing even greater support for independence, are Westminster suddenly going to agree to a referendum when it’s even more likely that they will lose it?”

He argued the Plan B approach would put “political pressure on the UK Government to agree to a referendum” and also “makes it clear that the SNP will ensure the democratic voice of Scotland is heard”.

Angus MacNeil said Scotland currently has ‘no escape’ from Westminster (Chris McAndrew / UK Parliament/PA)

Mr MacNeil said: “Scotland should now be in a situation to free itself from this kamikaze cliff jump by the Tories, or more correctly the Scottish Government should be.

“However, the cold hard fact, which some of us may not want to admit to, is that we have no escape. The Scottish Government is unarmed to fight or even ameliorate the choices that Tories have foisted on us.

“We have ended up here at the mercy of the Tories by our own hand. Unless we change our Plan-A-only policy, it doesn’t matter how much those who have the microphone boldly proclaim that Plan A has ‘momentum’ or that Boris Johnson’s position is ‘unsustainable’.

“It has been almost four-and-a-half years since the Brexit vote and face facts, the cupboard is bare.”

An SNP spokesman said: “Effective leadership during the global pandemic is proving a real boost to support for an independent Scotland. Next month’s SNP conference will focus on what’s important to the people of Scotland, and independence will very much be at the heart of debate.”