Hotels urged to refuse bookings from highest-level parts of Scotland

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has urged hotels in parts of Scotland with the lowest coronavirus restriction levels to not take bookings from people living in high-risk areas.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday, he explained accommodation providers turning down these requests would be “consistent” with the advice for people in Level 3 – or Level 4 if it is enacted – to not leave their local authority area.

The new five-tier system of coronavirus system comes into effect from Monday, with no areas in the highest or lowest levels to begin with.

Scotland’s central belt – including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Falkirk and Lanarkshire – has been placed in Level 3, along with Ayrshire and Dundee.

The new guidance is that people living under Level 3 restrictions should not travel outside their local authority area except for specific exemptions such travelling to work, education or caring responsibilities.

Residents in Level 1 or 2 areas are also urged not to travel to those parts of the country under stricter lockdown measures.

Asked about the impact of the restrictions on hotels, Mr Swinney said: “I would have to say to hoteliers to discourage them from accepting bookings from areas that are Level 3 or likely to be Level 3.

“I think I have to give that advice, because that would be the consistent point, based on the travel advice that we’re giving to level three residents, which is to say don’t leave your local authority area.”