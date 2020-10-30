Call to help students who lost income over summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

More support is needed for students who have lost income as a result of the pandemic, student leaders say.

It follows the publication of a Scottish Government report into student hardship on Friday.

The report presented a number of case studies, with researchers speaking to students over the summer, as well as analysis by higher education institutions.

Some students who would normally work over the summer reported “falling through the cracks” of the UK Government’s furlough scheme and receiving less money than they would expect.

The report said: “Both the institutions providing evidence, as well as the student participants in the case study interviews raised concerns about spiralling debt, limited access to discretionary funds and benefits, as well as reliance on commercial loans to help students pay some of their bills, which will leave them in debt that they may not be able to repay without further help.”

National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland said the research showed more support was needed in the short term.

NUS Scotland president Matt Crilly said: “Today’s research from the Scottish Government exposes the hardship and poverty facing Scotland’s students as a result of the pandemic.

“We know that many students have lost their part-time jobs and we are seeing too many being pushed into financial crisis to make ends meet as a result.

“It is crucial that the Scottish Government urgently provides additional hardship funding in the short term, and reforms to the cost-of-living support system to ensure that no student falls through the cracks.”