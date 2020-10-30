Aberdeen Nine to remain suspended from Labour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The so-called Aberdeen Nine are to remain suspended from Labour until at least 2022.

Nine local authority councillors were suspended in 2017 after forming a coalition with the Conservatives, despite instructions from then leader Kezia Dugdale not to do so.

The group was referred to the party’s National Constitutional Committee to have their membership considered.

Now, the committee has determined that the nine local authority councillors will remain administratively suspended from the party until May 1 2022.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: “This sends out a clear message that serious rule breaches will result in serious repercussions.

“It is disappointing that the nine councillors in three-and-a-half years have offered neither regret nor a resolution to avoid this decision.

“I have expressed my frustration before that this case has taken so long to be brought to a conclusion.

“Now it is time to move on.”

Jenny Laing is a co-leader of the council with Conservative colleague Douglas Lumsden and is one of those who is suspended.

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “After considering the evidence and a full hearing, Labour’s National Constitutional Committee has determined in accordance with party rules that the nine Aberdeen councillors will remain administratively suspended from the party until May 1 2022.”