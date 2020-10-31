Activists take to Scotland’s streets in wildlife persecution protest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of activists have ended their week of action calling for the end of wildlife persecution in Scotland by protesting in some of the country’s cities.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland action took place in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee – with many dressed up as animals while still wearing masks.

In the capital, dozens of protestors marched down the Royal Mile from Edinburgh Castle towards the Scottish Parliament building where they staged a “die-in”.

Similar action was to take place in Dundee’s City Square, while in Glasgow the activists planned a series of wildlife-themed “schoolyard” games with a serious message.

Mark Ravilious, an engineer and member of Extinction Rebellion Edinburgh, said: “More than half of Scotland is reported to be owned by fewer than 500 people.

“As beautiful as it is, our landscape is far from wild, and is dominated by monocultures: plantations of spruce trees, salmon farms, and huge areas of barren grouse moorland, where anything that moves is shot by the ultra-rich for their amusement.

“The Scottish Government declared a climate emergency in April 2019, and claims to lead the world on climate change policy, yet continues to be led by what is deemed acceptable rather than by what is necessary.

“Government turns a blind eye to the continued destruction of ecosystems, subsidises the extraction of every drop of north sea oil, and continues to issue permits to cull species which are on a protected list.

“The Scottish Government is leading the world on climate change hypocrisy.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “It is imperative that everyone – at all times – follows the latest public health guidance, including limitations on gatherings and Facts, and avoids non-essential travel.

“Not doing so puts people’s lives at risk, including those of our frontline public service workers.

“Scotland is recognised as a world leader in combatting climate change, and we have already taken decisive action, including investing £250 million over 10 years to restore peatland.

“Our 2020-21 Programme for Government makes clear that our commitment to tackling the twin challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss is unwavering.”