Mass testing pilot scheme in Liverpool will be monitored closely, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “looking carefully” at a pilot scheme for mass coronavirus testing announced for Liverpool.

From Friday, everyone in the English city will be able to request a Covid-19 test regardless of whether they have symptoms.

The tests will be carried out using a combination of existing PCR methods and new lateral flow tests, which can provide results much more quickly.

At the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, the First Minister was asked if she would consider a similar pilot scheme in Scotland.

She said: “We’re looking carefully at the pilot in Liverpool, we’re involved in UK-wide discussions about new technologies around testing.”

Ms Sturgeon said there are logistic challenges with mass testing as well as a “lack of scientific and clinical certainty” around the lateral flow tests.

She added: “All of this stuff is positive, we want to be involved in it, we certainly don’t rule out pilot schemes in the future but we will want to understand some of the learning from Liverpool as well.”

Dr Gregor Smith said lateral flow testing devices are less sensitive (Scottish Government/PA)

Interim chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said the introduction of mass testing is a “really interesting development”.

He added the UK’s four chief medical officers are in regular discussions on the plans.

Dr Smith said: “The biggest drawback of the lateral flow testing devices is that their sensitivity is much lower than the PCR test that we’ve all become familiar with.

“Therefore, because it is less sensitive, there is a strong body of opinion that thinks we should be doing those tests much more often, in order that you’re likely to pick up particularly those asymptomatic cases where there’s a low diagnostic expectation anyway.”