Shoppers urged to ‘play their part’ in keeping retail workers safe

Shoppers have been urged to “play their part” in helping reduce the spread of coronavirus as the wider retail sector gets set to reopen its doors.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and Usdaw have come together to ask Scots to play their part in creating a safe and enjoyable environment for other customers and staff.

Non-essential stores have been shut in Scotland for 115 consecutive days but the Scottish Government is now expected to confirm they can reopen on Monday April 26.

Shopworkers do an incredible job every single day, and they deserve our respect and consideration. With so many shops newly reopened, please remember to #ShopKind. pic.twitter.com/0rkqsuSPYF — The British Retail Consortium (@the_brc) April 19, 2021

David Lonsdale, SRC director, said: “Every purchase from a shop helps support jobs in local retail and throughout the supply chain.

“Retailers and their colleagues continue to work around the clock to maintain a safe shopping experience, so customers can have the confidence to return to their favourite stores.

“If we all follow the necessary physical distancing and hygiene measures and show consideration to those around us, including shop staff who are doing a difficult job, then everyone will be better off.”

Tracy Gilbert, Usdaw deputy divisional officer for Scotland, added: “The reopening of stores on Monday offers a lifeline for many retailers.

“That is good news in terms of helping to safeguard jobs, but the virus is still out there.

“We expect employers to conduct full risk assessments, follow the agreed guidance and ensure that customers are fully informed of the necessary safety measures.

“Shoppers need to play their part in helping to limit the spread of the virus and avoid further lockdowns by following the rules and respecting staff.

“Regrettably, throughout this appalling pandemic, incidents of abuse towards shopworkers doubled and Covid-19 safety measures have now become significant flashpoints.

“Abuse should never be part of the job and shopworkers – who played a vital role in getting food and medicine into our homes during the pandemic – deserve our thanks and respect.”

The two organisations produced an industry-leading guide on implementing social distancing in April 2020.

They then worked with the Scottish Government to help develop official retail sector and customer safety guidance.

SRC is also launching a new social media campaign to encourage safe shopping.