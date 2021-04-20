Sarwar brands PM ‘a disaster’ as he believes Starmer will return to campaign

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said “Boris Johnson is a disaster” and the “biggest threat to the United Kingdom” while he expects UK party leader Sir Keir Starmer to return to Scotland before the May 6 election.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said on Monday he did not expect the Prime Minister to come to Scotland to campaign for his party, after having previously told journalists “wild horses” could not keep him away.

The Prime Minister is considered to be unpopular in Scotland, with a recent poll by Savanta ComRes putting his net favourability rating at -21%.

Sir Keir Starmer has already visited Scotland during the election campaign (Lesley Martin/PA)

When asked about another visit from the UK Labour leader – the third in recent months – Mr Sarwar said: “Keir Starmer has been up in the campaign, I think you can see who’s an asset and who’s not.

“I can understand why Boris Johnson doesn’t want to visit – Boris Johnson is a disaster, devolution is not a disaster.

“Boris Johnson is the biggest threat to the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has delivered us Brexit and things are so bad that even Ruth Davidson has walked away.”

Despite the attack on the Prime Minister, Mr Sarwar said his party were focused on a “positive campaign”, adding: “That campaign in Scotland is being led by me.

“I’m in charge of what we do in Scotland, I’m in charge of our campaign in Scotland, I’m in charge of working with our members to have the ideas across Scotland to deliver that national recovery.”

When pushed on whether Sir Keir would return to Scotland, he said: “We’ll see – my intention is that I believe he is going to come back up.

“I’m happy to engage on that one and let you know when he’s back up.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said: “While we stand up to the SNP and fight their reckless referendum plans, the Labour party would rather cosy up to them.

“Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer are too weak and cannot be trusted over Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom.”