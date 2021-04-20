Sarwar: I will work with anyone to bring in minimum income standard

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said he will “work with anyone” to institute a minimum income standard in Scotland.

Mr Sarwar unveiled his party’s social security proposals ahead of the Holyrood elections on Tuesday.

The party’s policies include the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment to £20 per week, but also assessing the viability of a minimum income standard.

The move would see Holyrood set an income threshold which Scots would not be allowed to fall beneath, with the social security system topping up income to meet the standard.

Announcing the policy in Glasgow on Monday, Mr Sarwar said: “We do have the powers in the parliament to look at household income and how we supplement household income in order to make sure that no family goes without across the country.”

Last week, the SNP also announced plans to look into a minimum income guarantee as part of its social security platform, making the policy more likely to be implemented in the next parliamentary term, while both parties also want to continue to look into the benefits of universal basic income.

The Scottish Labour leader told the PA news agency: “I will work with anyone on the ideas that we agree with, but the devil is in the detail, so let’s see the detail of the proposals that come forward in the next parliament.”

He added: “I am very clear though, that we’ve got to use the powers of our parliament to make a difference.

“Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP want to try and make a constitutional fight and an argument about our welfare powers – we have welfare powers in Scotland, let’s use them to confront child poverty.”

The party also agreed with the SNP on the need to double the Scottish Child Payment, which was launched earlier this year by Social Security Scotland, and gives £10 extra per week to low income families with children.

Mr Sarwar said: “If we focus on making the next Scottish Parliament a Covid recovery parliament we can immediately lift as many as 60,000 children out of poverty and work towards ending the scandal of child poverty once and for all.”