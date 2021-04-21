Sturgeon and Ross clash over Covid vaccine programme

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Nicola Sturgeon is being “churlish” by not accepting that the coronavirus vaccination programme is one of the “unquestionable benefits of the union”, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said.

The pair clashed on the issue in a virtual debate staged by the National Union of Students in Scotland, with the First Minister claiming it is “simply not true” to suggest Scotland could not have procured vaccine doses in the same number if it was no longer part of the UK.

Mr Ross contrasted the success of the vaccination scheme in Scotland – where he said 60.5% of the adult population has now had their first jab – with Europe, where the average is just 20.5%.

Nicola Sturgeon accused the Tory of ‘talking down’ the vaccination programme for political purposes (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “The best country in Europe is actually Hungary at 38.2%. By any measure we are miles ahead here in Scotland.

“And the fact that Nicola Sturgeon refuses to accept that is because of the procurement and the development of the vaccines that the United Kingdom has taken forward is churlish, is irresponsible, and the fact that she got so angry at even being questioned about that shows she doesn’t want to accept the unquestionable benefits of the union of the United Kingdom in delivering our way out of this pandemic through the vaccination programme.

“You cannot ignore the fact that in Scotland over 60% of people have received the first does of the vaccine. I was just looking at the European figures where the average is 20.5%.

“Independent countries such as Ireland are on 22.6%, why have Ireland got it wrong but Nicola Sturgeon would get it right? Why are Bulgaria down at 8.8% but Nicola Sturgeon would have got it right, why are France on 22.1% but Nicola Sturgeon would know better than the French, or the Germans, at 19.1%.

(PA Graphics)

“It is beyond belief that Nicola Sturgeon would somehow be able to do it better than all these other independent countries within the European Union.

“It is clear we have only been able to achieve this because we are part of the United Kingdom, which was procuring and developing these vaccines at the early stage of the pandemic.”

Ms Sturgeon accused the Tory of using “disgraceful” tactics, saying he has been “talking down our vaccination programme for political purposes”.

In a heated clash, she told Mr Ross: “At the start of this year, when you were wrongly saying that the vaccination programme was running behind the rest of the UK, you were claiming then it was the Scottish Government’s vaccination programme.

“Now that it is doing really well, you’re saying it is the UK Government’s vaccination programme – make your mind up.

Did you miss the #BigStudentDebate last night? Don't worry – we recorded it. Hear what the parties had to say on key issues from apprenticeship pay to summer support – GRA to graduate employment – and more. #StudentGuarantee Watch now ⬇️https://t.co/NZ8jMDSeOl — NUS Scotland (@NUSScotland) April 21, 2021

“The UK chose to procure in the way it did and you are saying Scotland couldn’t have chosen to do that with the other UK nations had we been a member of the EU. That is quite simply not true.

“We procured the vaccine in the same way we procure the flu vaccine.

“And you don’t need to tell me how many people have been vaccinated with the first dose, I spend every day overseeing the programme. So stop talking down our vaccination programme for political purposes. It is disgraceful to seek to do that.”