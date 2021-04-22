Sarwar calls for more Holyrood powers over drug deaths and borrowing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said he wants to see more powers devolved to the Scottish Parliament, including over drug deaths and borrowing.

The Scottish Government has repeatedly called for more borrowing powers in recent years, but has been met with a negative response from Westminster, while ministers have also said more powers would help to address the rising drug deaths recorded in Scotland in recent years.

In December, figures showed that 1,264 people died from drugs in 2019 – the highest figure on record.

1,264 people died from drug related deaths in 2019 (Paul Faith/PA)

Speaking after the launch of his party’s manifesto in Greenock on Thursday, the Labour leader said drug laws should be reviewed.

“If you look at the greater powers part of our manifesto, we’re very, very clear that as part of the considerations we should look at the drugs laws in Scotland, and what actions we could take to do things differently”, he said.

“I think what’s important to recognise, though, is that we had the exact same drugs laws as the rest of the UK, but some parts of Scotland still has three times as high the number of drug deaths.

“That shows a fundamental, deeper reason.”

He added: “Let’s look at the laws, but let’s back it up with investment in both local government and the voluntary sector so we can make sure no family and no individual is let down.”

The Scottish Labour leader said he was ‘open minded’ about the idea of drug decriminalisation (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Labour leader added he was “open minded” on decriminalising drug use, but said that conclusion would have to be reached “in partnership” with drug users, their families and wider communities.

Mr Sarwar also backed calls by the Scottish Government to increase borrowing powers in Holyrood.

Currently, the Scottish Government can only accrue a total of £3 billion in debt on capital spending, limited to a maximum of £450 million per year.

Revenue spending, used on the day to day expenses of governing, can only be borrowed to cover forecast errors and is limited to £300 million annually with an overall limit of £1.75 billion.

Mr Sarwar said: “We are going to negotiate the fiscal framework and I think as part of that, we should look at much more widespread borrowing powers, not just for capital spend but borrowing powers we can do around revenue spend so we can invest our money in this recovery and make sure that in this most difficult year, we can come through it and build a stronger and fairer nation together.”

When asked what other powers he wants brought into Holyrood’s hands, Mr Sarwar said he would like to see employment law devolved, to create a “race to the top” instead of a “race to the bottom” on employment conditions.

He also said “economic levers” should be pushed out of Holyrood and into local authorities.