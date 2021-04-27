Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie hits out at ‘freaky arguments’ over independence

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Scotland could face five more years of “freaky arguments” over independence if the SNP gains a majority in next week’s Holyrood election, Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has insisted.

He raised the issue of the constitution as he campaigned in the Scottish Borders, claiming there had been “confusing arguments” from the various pro-independence parties.

But Mr Rennie said voting for his party could “make the difference” and result in a Parliament that is focused on the Covid-19 recovery – and not the constitution.

Vote Liberal Democrat on the Peach Ballot Paper – our wins will make the difference #PutRecoveryFirst #MorningRun pic.twitter.com/f5oCz5Ml1L — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) April 26, 2021

His comments came after he said that voters in Scotland had had “five consecutive days of confusing arguments inside the nationalist camp” over issues such as the border between Scotland an England, what currency an independent Scotland would use and whether it would join the European Union.

Mr Rennie warned: “If the nationalists get a majority it will be like this for five whole years.”

The Lib Dem cited comments made by the SNP’s Emma Harper, who had said a border between Scotland and England could create jobs as one example of division amongst independence supporters.

Mr Rennie said: “Emma Harper said borders were a good thing then Nicola Sturgeon insisted they weren’t. Mike Russell (SNP Constitution Secretary) wanted another EU referendum but Alex Salmond (Alba Party leader) didn’t. And to make matters worse Lorna Slater (Scottish Green co-leader) said using the pound would be catastrophic.”

He added: “This is the box of freaky arguments that the country will be subjected to if the nationalists win a majority of seats in the parliament on May 6.

“That is why people should vote for the Liberal Democrats from the Borders to the far north of Scotland as it is our seats that will make the difference.

“Our wins will force the parliament to put recovery first for the next five years, not independence.”