Scotland records single coronavirus death over 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Scotland recorded one coronavirus death and 133 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,653.

Scottish Government figures published on Tuesday show the daily test positivity rate is 1.0%, down from 1.7% on Monday, and a total of 225,479 people have now tested positive.

1,906,612 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 133 to 225,479 Sadly 1 more patient who tested positive has died (7,653 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/a2dhd7eRBF — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 27, 2021

This is the lowest daily test positivity rate in 2021 and the lowest since September when it hit 0.6%.

There were 81 people in hospital on Monday recently confirmed to have the virus, down 12 in 24 hours, and 11 patients in intensive care, a fall of one.

So far 2,782,162 people in Scotland have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 1,102,690 have received their second dose.