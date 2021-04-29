Five coronavirus deaths and 178 new cases recorded

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Scotland has recorded five coronavirus deaths and 178 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to latest data.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 7,659.

Scottish Government figures published on Thursday show the daily test positivity rate was 0.8%, down from 0.9% the day before.

1,914,123 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 178 to 225,861 Sadly 5 more patients who tested positive have died (7,659 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/SijUuHjdwE — Scottish Government (@scotgov) April 29, 2021

This is the lowest rate in 2021 and the lowest since September, when it hit 0.6%.

There were 70 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 75 the previous day.

Twelve of them were in intensive care, no change on the day before.

So far 2,796,810 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 1,184,629 have received their second dose.