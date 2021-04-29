Scottish Greens warn ‘time is now’ for climate action

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The Scottish Greens will stress the need for urgent action on the climate as they enter the final days of campaigning ahead of the election.

Co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater will be in Glasgow on Friday near the SEC venue, which will host the Cop26 UN climate summit in November.

They will say there are less than 10 years to go before the deadline set by the Paris Agreement to keep global temperatures under control.

Ahead of the visit, Mr Harvie said this election is the last in which Scotland has time to move to a low-carbon economy.

The Scottish Greens have been campaigning under the message ‘Vote like our future depends on it’, as they push the urgency required to tackle climate change (PA)

He said: “We need urgent action on the climate emergency if we are going to secure our survival, and this election will be the last where we can still make a significant policy shift to a low-carbon economy.

“That’s why the time to vote Green is now.”

Ms Slater said: “A vote for the Scottish Greens is a vote for investment in a green recovery that can reduce Scotland’s carbon emissions and build a fairer, greener economy.

“Scotland can lead European efforts to tackle the climate emergency as an independent nation, but only if we vote like our future depends on it next week.”