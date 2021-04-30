No coronavirus deaths recorded but 191 new cases confirmed

Scotland has recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus but no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data.
It means the death toll under the daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, remains at 7,659.
Scottish Government figures published on Friday also show the daily test positivity rate was 1.1%, up from 0.8% the day before.
There were 67 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 70 the day before.
Of these, nine were in intensive care – down from 12 the previous day.
A total of 2,802,152 people have received their first dose of Covid vaccine and 1,224,861 have had a second.
