Greens: Scotland is in a nature emergency

The Scottish Greens have pledged to strengthen protections for wildlife, claiming Scotland is facing a “nature emergency”.

The party says current protections have failed or are poorly enforced which over the last year has seen beavers declared a protected species and birds of prey continue to disappear.

Its manifesto pledges to review the priorities of Nature.Scot and other agencies.

Vote for a fairer, greener and independent Scotland without nuclear weapons. Vote for the Scottish Greens on May 6th! ☮️ pic.twitter.com/rUjsg0Vvlv — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) May 1, 2021

This would include strengthening licensing, ending bloodsports, banning traps like snares and delivering a fully-resourced Wildlife Crime Investigations Unit in Police Scotland.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: “With one in nine species at risk, Scotland is in a nature emergency.

“It’s time we took protection of our wildlife seriously, before it’s too late.

“The Scottish Greens will reform wildlife law, so that when a species or important habitat is designated as protected, they really are protected, we will ensure tackling wildlife crime is prioritised and resourced, and we will invest £895 million in restoring the natural environment and creating rural green jobs across the country.

“Scottish Greens are proud of the protections we have won for beavers and mountain hares, but these need to be enforced, and those who commit wildlife crimes need to be brought to justice.

“That requires a government that can stand up to vested interests and protect Scotland’s wildlife. Their future depends on it, so vote Green on Thursday.”