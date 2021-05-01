Sunday, May 2nd 2021 Show Links
Scotland records one new coronavirus death over 24 hours

By Press Association
May 1, 2021, 2:16 pm
So far 2,811,343 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland has recorded one new coronavirus death and 175 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest data.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – stands at 7,660.

Scottish Government figures published on Saturday show the daily test positivity rate remained at 1.1%.

There were 67 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, which was no change over 24 hours. Of these patients, nine were in intensive care, also down three.

So far 2,811,343 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 1,263,862 have received their second dose.

