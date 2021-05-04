No new coronavirus deaths but 139 new cases, figures show

Scotland has recorded 139 new cases of coronavirus but no deaths in the past 24 hours, according to latest statistics.
It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,660.
The daily test positivity rate was 1.1%, down from 1.5% the previous day, figures released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday showed.
There were 58 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Eleven of these were being treated in intensive care.
So far 2,833,761 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 1,348,050 have received their second dose.
