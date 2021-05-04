Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

No new coronavirus deaths but 139 new cases, figures show

By Press Association
May 4, 2021, 2:26 pm
The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland has recorded 139 new cases of coronavirus but no deaths in the past 24 hours, according to latest statistics.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,660.

The daily test positivity rate was 1.1%, down from 1.5% the previous day, figures released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday showed.

There were 58 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19.

Eleven of these were being treated in intensive care.

So far 2,833,761 people have received the first dose of a Covid vaccination and 1,348,050 have received their second dose.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal