SNP could lose out on majority, poll predicts

The SNP could miss out on a majority by six seats in the Holyrood election, a new poll has suggested.

The survey, conducted by Savanta ComRes for The Scotsman, projects the SNP will secure 42% of the constituency vote and 34% of the list vote.

This would see it return 59 MSPs, four below the 2016 result, with 65 needed for a majority.

However, there would still be a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament as the Scottish Greens are projected to return nine MSPs, three more than in 2016, with 9% of the list vote.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Final Holyrood Constituency VI for @TheScotsman SNP 42 (-3)Conservative 25 (+2)Labour 22 (-1)LD 8 (+1)Other 3 (+2) 30 April – 4 May (chg from 23-27 April) pic.twitter.com/i1i0KTXbF2 — Savanta ComRes (@SavantaComRes) May 4, 2021

The poll found support for Scottish independence is split, with 50% saying they would vote No if a referendum were held tomorrow, 42% Yes and the remaining 8% said they do not know.

When those who are undecided are excluded, support for the union is at 54% and backing for independence at 46%.

The poll projects the Scottish Conservatives will return 30 MSPs, one down on 2016, with 25% of the constituency vote and 23% of the list vote.

Scottish Labour is predicted to return 26 MSPs, two more than five years ago, with 22% of the constituency and 19% of the list vote.

According to the poll, the Scottish Lib Dems will secure 8% of the constituency and 6% of the list vote which would see them return five MSPs, no change on 2016.

Alex Salmond’s Alba Party would return no MSPs, according to the poll of 1,001 Scottish adults aged 18 or over which was carried out between April 30 and May 4.

Scottish Labour are predicted to return 26 MSPs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It comes after a survey for The Times, published on Tuesday evening, suggested the SNP is set for a four-seat majority.

The final study by YouGov for The Times of 1,144 Scots, released just hours before the last televised debate, put the SNP on 52% in the constituency and 38% on the regional list, and suggests the Scottish Greens will take 13% of the regional vote.

It also found 45% of people would vote Yes in a referendum on Scottish independence while 55% would vote No, when undecided voters are excluded.

Modelling by polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice has the SNP on 68 seats, a majority of four, while the Greens will take 13 seats, more than double their current haul of five.

The Alba Party would also pick up a seat after receiving 3% of the vote, with the seat likely to come in the Mid Scotland and Fife region – where it received 7% of the vote in the YouGov study.

A seat for Mr Salmond’s party would see Eva Comrie take her place in Holyrood among 81 other independence-supporting MSPs.

The Scottish Tories, according to the poll, are set to win 26 seats, down five from the last election, but will retain a tight hold on second place as Labour could drop to 17 seats – losing seven.

Final YouGov/Times Scottish Parliament voting intention (2-4 May) CONSTITUENCYSNP 52% (+3 from 16-20 April)Con 20% (-1)Lab 19% (-2)LD 6% (nc)Green 2% (+1) REGIONAL LISTSNP 38% (-1)Con 22% (nc)Lab 16% (-1)Green 13% (+3)LD 5% (nc)Alba 3% (+1)https://t.co/ycvK0ZAOdl pic.twitter.com/xcw36CdOnJ — YouGov (@YouGov) May 4, 2021

YouGov surveyed 1,144 people aged 16 or older between May 2 and May 4.

Meanwhile a poll for The Courier, by Survation, projects the SNP will return 66 MSPs and the Scottish Conservatives 24.

The poll, published on Wednesday, predicts Scottish Labour will secure 23 seats, the Scottish Greens will return 11 MSPs, the Scottish Lib Dems five and the Alba party none.

On the question of independence it found that 48% would vote Yes to Scottish independence if a referendum on the issue were held tomorrow, while 52% would vote No, when do not knows are excluded.

The Survation poll was based on responses from 1,008 adults in Scotland and was carried out between April 30 and May 4.

Commenting on The Times poll, SNP depute leader Keith Brown said the outcome of the election is on a “knife-edge”.

He said: “Anything less than both votes for the SNP risks leaving Scotland’s future in the hands of Boris Johnson and the Tories instead of the safe hands of Nicola Sturgeon.”