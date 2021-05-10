New MSPs arrive for ‘first day of school’ at Scottish Parliament

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newly-elected MSPs have begun arriving at the Scottish Parliament following the results of the election, with some comparing the experience to the “first day of school”.

Representatives who have been elected for the first time, or who are returning after a period outside Holyrood, are being inducted into the building on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the formal swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

On Monday, 23 new MSPs from across the political parties will be inducted, followed by another 20 on Tuesday.

Once all members are sworn in on Thursday, the first order of business will be to elect a new Presiding Officer to replace Ken Macintosh.

Douglas Ross has returned to Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

Among those being inducted on Monday are Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who is returning to Holyrood after stepping down to become an MP in 2017, and Scottish Greens co-leader, Lorna Slater.

Ms Slater tweeted “here we are!” as she arrived, saying there was a “strong first day of school vibe”.

The election saw two female ethnic minority MSPs elected for the first time: the SNP’s Kaukab Stewart and Pam Gosal for the Tories.

Kaukab Stewart said staff were ‘amazingly helpful and friendly’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Gosal posted a video message on Twitter saying: “Today is my first day and it will be induction day.

“How am I feeling? I’m feeling excited, nervous. Do you know when it’s that first day at school and you’ve got those butterflies in your stomach?

“That’s how I’m feeling, wish me luck.”

Ms Stewart tweeted: “Day 1 as MSP, staff amazingly helpful and friendly. A bit daunting for sure but I will find me feet very soon!”

Other new arrivals at Holyrood on Monday included former SNP MPs Angus Robertson and Michelle Thomson.