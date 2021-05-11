Vaccine rollout drops to lowest figure for more than a month

The number of coronavirus vaccinations carried out on Monday was the lowest figure in more than a month, with 20,916 doses in total.
Scottish Government figures show there were 3,718 first doses and 17,198 second doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered – down by a combined 7,265 from Sunday.
The last time Scotland recorded fewer vaccinations was April 6, when 19,942 people were vaccinated.
A total of 2,912,874 people have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,502,494 Scots have had both, according to Public Health Scotland figures.
As of Monday evening, there were 70 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Of those, six people were in intensive care.
An IT failure meant the government has been unable to publish the latest data on new coronavirus cases, test positivity and deaths.
