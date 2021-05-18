Hyslop: Government could take steelworks and smelter into public ownership

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The Scottish Government has not ruled out taking an aluminium smelter and a steelworks into public ownership if the action is needed to save jobs.

Economy Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, said that the “current plans” were not to take over the Dalzell steelworks and the Lochaber aluminium smelter – both of which are owned by the GFG Alliance.

But, with the company looking to refinance, she pledged that ministers would “look at all options as required”.

Her comments came as Labour MSP Monica Lennon said the outlook for the sites was “increasingly worrying” – adding that there were “at least 340 jobs” at risk.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said there were no ‘current plans’ to take either the Dalzell steel plant of the Lochaber aluminium smelter into public ownership (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Faily Mail/PA)

She pressed Ms Hyslop on what contingency plans the Scottish Government had, should GFG fail to refinance.

The business empire of Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta is facing an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, including its links to failed finance company Greensill Capital.

The SFO is looking into suspected fraudulent trading and money laundering at companies in the GFG Alliance.

It will include the financing that was provided by Greensill, which entered administration in March.

Sanjeev Gupta, the head of the Liberty Group (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Hyslop, who was pressed on the possible impact for GFG’s Scottish sites, told MSPs at Holyrood it was a “potentially changing situation”.

She stated: “Our current plans are not to take into public ownership any of the sites, however, as we did when we intervened to save the sites previously, we will look at all options as required to when situations present themselves.

“As of now, we are monitoring the situation, we are keeping very close contact with the management, the workforce and the unions in both sites.”

In 2016, the Scottish Government stepped in and bought both the Dalzell and Clydebridge steel plants from previous owners Tata Steel, before immediately selling them on to Liberty.