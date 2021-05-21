Scottish Cup final fans urged not to gather in big groups

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has urged fans not to gather in big groups to watch the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

The First Minister said supporters should not assemble in large numbers either in pubs or in people’s homes.

The match between Hibernian and St Johnstone is being held behind closed doors at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs encourages fans to follow regulations ahead of the Scottish Cup Final this weekend https://t.co/jnkCnQVQHO pic.twitter.com/nHdgVcUGZV — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) May 21, 2021

Speaking at a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing on Friday, she said: “That is still against public health rules and is not safe in the current situation we face.”

She also warned supporters of whichever team wins that “no-one should be congregating anywhere in large numbers at the moment”.

Police Scotland has also issued a warning to fans ahead of the match, which kicks off at 2pm.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “The Scottish Cup final on Saturday is an important day for everyone involved with St Johnstone and Hibernian football clubs and we will have an appropriate policing plan in place to maintain public safety.

“It is vitally important that both sets of fans avoid gathering in large groups and stick to the regulations in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I also want to take this opportunity to remind people that the use of pyrotechnics is extremely dangerous.

“We have seen from events in recent weeks that the consequences of their use can be severe – you might not just injure yourself using them, but you could also seriously injure those in your vicinity.

🆕 | Chairman's Cup Final message to supporters #SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 21, 2021

“Police Scotland is already working with both teams and our partners, including the Scottish Government, to ensure the match goes ahead safely and supporters follow the restrictions for their own safety and that of the wider public and our officers.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but officers will not hesitate to use enforcement powers as a last resort.”

Both clubs have issued statements urging fans to adhere to the coronavirus restrictions.