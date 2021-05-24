Vaccine appointment registration opens for Scots aged under 30

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scots aged 18 to 29 can now register to receive details of their coronavirus vaccination dates by text or email, rather than by letter.

Vaccinations for the final adult age group are expected to begin in mid-June, but a two-week registration period is now open to receive digital alerts so 18 to 29-years olds do not miss an invitation for a vaccine appointment.

Registration is not compulsory and those who do not register will still receive an offer of a vaccine appointment through the post – as long as their GP’s details are up to date.

To register for alerts about appointments, those who are eligible should visithttps://register.vacs.nhs.scot before Friday June 4.

Delighted to roll up my sleeve & get my first dose of vaccine. Thank you to Louise (and all our NHS staff) who took good care of me If you are aged 18-29yrs you can register online & receive notice of your appointment by text or emailhttps://t.co/s2qMSIcPZ5#RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/oF93LSeEUV — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) May 24, 2021

Once completed, the NHS Scotland registration form says applicants will be located in the “population register” and they will receive a text message, email or both with the result and next steps, or will be contacted if there are any problems with identification.

Anyone not currently registered with a GP can call the national Covid-19 vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 to organise an appointment.

Those living in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles will be contacted by their health board directly about appointments.

Anyone 30 or over should not register, and are being asked to instead wait to receive a blue-enveloped vaccine appointment letter, or call the vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013.

If you are aged between 18 and 29, you can now register for your Covid vaccination here. Please do – it is the best way to protect yourself and others, and get us all back on the path to normalityhttps://t.co/6VnRhbh3OM — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 24, 2021

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, posted the link to register on Twitter and wrote: “If you are aged between 18 and 29, you can now register for your Covid vaccination here.

“Please do – it is the best way to protect yourself and others, and get us all back on the path to normality.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The self-registration service for 18-29 years follows on from the successful trial of the online self-registration service for unpaid carers.

“This age group is particularly mobile and having the ability to text these groups means they will receive details of their vaccination appointment regardless of where they are.

“This service is open between May 24 and June 4 and those who register for their vaccination during this period will be allocated the first available slots from mid-June until the end of July when these cohorts are due to be vaccinated.

“However, anyone in this age group who does not register for whatever reason will still receive a blue envelope and can expect to be offered their first dose before the end of July.

“Every adult living in Scotland is entitled to a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination regardless of whether they are registered with a GP.

“Individuals do not have to be registered with a doctors’ surgery or have an existing Community Health Index (CHI) number to arrange an appointment.”