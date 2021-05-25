Tuesday, May 25th 2021 Show Links
A&E patient numbers return to pre-pandemic levels for the first time

By Press Association
May 25, 2021, 4:00 pm
There were a total of 25,816 patients at A&E in the week ending May 16 – more than at any point during the pandemic (Peter Byrne/PA)
More Scots attended accident and emergency departments in the week before the latest easing of lockdown than at any other point during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 25,816 patients visited A&E during the week ending May 16, according to the latest NHS Scotland stats.

Of those, 84.8% were seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – below the Scottish Government target of 95%.

The number of arrivals at A&E is the highest since March 8 2020 when 26,013 patients attended although, by the end of that month, the weekly A&E attendance figure had dropped to a record low of 11,059 patients.

Amid government pleas for people to still seek medical help for urgent illness and injuries despite the pandemic, weekly A&E numbers gradually rose until mid-September when Scotland was moved back into the highest level of lockdown.

But since the end of January, A&E attendances have increased in all but three weeks.

