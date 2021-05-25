A&E patient numbers return to pre-pandemic levels for the first time

More Scots attended accident and emergency departments in the week before the latest easing of lockdown than at any other point during the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 25,816 patients visited A&E during the week ending May 16, according to the latest NHS Scotland stats.
Of those, 84.8% were seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – below the Scottish Government target of 95%.
The number of arrivals at A&E is the highest since March 8 2020 when 26,013 patients attended although, by the end of that month, the weekly A&E attendance figure had dropped to a record low of 11,059 patients.
Amid government pleas for people to still seek medical help for urgent illness and injuries despite the pandemic, weekly A&E numbers gradually rose until mid-September when Scotland was moved back into the highest level of lockdown.
But since the end of January, A&E attendances have increased in all but three weeks.
