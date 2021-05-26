GPs ‘at breaking point’ as workloads rise, survey suggests

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Scotland’s GPs are “at breaking point” as most face rising workloads during the pandemic, according to a survey.

The BMA survey of 669 GPs also found 88% said they or their staff had been subjected to verbal or physical abusive behaviour from the public in the last month.

Almost two-thirds (65.9%) said the abuse had grown worse since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some 82% said they lacked confidence that plans for NHS recovery would support GPs and 66% said they were considering cutting the number of sessions they work.

Dr Andrew Buist, chairman of the BMA’s Scottish GP Committee, said: “The results of this survey make for extremely difficult – and disappointing – reading.

“GPs in Scotland are at breaking point with ever-increasing workloads: we are still involved with the vaccination programme rollout and staffing Covid assessment centres as well as trying to ensure those patients in our communities with greatest need get the care they require.

“Let’s be clear and absolutely put to bed the damaging myth that GP practices have been closed during the pandemic.

“Yes, we’ve had to clinically assess people differently – but all the evidence suggests that means we are working harder than ever.”

"Two out of every three GPs currently describe their workload as unmanageable… This rise in workload is having an adverse effect on GP physical and mental wellbeing with 73% reporting a negative impact." Read more from @AndrewBuist17 on our GP survey.https://t.co/iWmrD7Gkkf — BMA Scotland (@BMAScotland) May 26, 2021

He said there was a shortage of GPs and the need for physical distancing had made consultations more difficult.

Dr Buist continued: “We urgently need reassurance from the Scottish Government that general practice will be adequately supported as we recover from this pandemic.

“We need their support to ensure that public messaging around the work of general practice is consistent and honest.

“GPs can only work within the limitations we face right now, and we need the Scottish Government, and indeed all politicians, to be clear and realistic in their messaging about just what is possible for GPs at the moment.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are absolutely committed to continuing to support our GPs as well as our wider health and social care workforce, who are doing incredible work in extremely difficult circumstances.

“The pandemic has impacted on all aspects of our lives and those on the frontline, perhaps more than most, will be feeling an added strain on their mental health and wellbeing.

“That is why we are remobilising the NHS and producing a national recovery plan within 100 days.

“A framework of services to support staff is in place to help tackle the increase in demands and pressure, including the National Wellbeing Hub and a confidential national helpline for health and social care staff operated by NHS 24.

“Primary care is the bedrock of the NHS and that’s why this Government has committed to primary care and GP services receiving a greater share of NHS frontline investment over this Parliament, with an increase of at least 25% in primary care funding.”