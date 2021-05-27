Temporary rules allowing homeless to be place in B&Bs extended

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Temporary measures to house people who were homeless during the coronavirus pandemic have been extended for three months.

Public health measures allowing local authorities to use hotels or bed and breakfasts to accommodate people experiencing homelessness were due to expire at the end of June.

The measures – which can only be used as a last resort where the pandemic has impacted the availability of other, suitable accommodation – will now be extended to September 30.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison said: “Our priority throughout this pandemic has been to keep people safe from Covid-19.

“Temporary accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs can offer an important emergency safety net for anyone who finds themselves homeless, but it should be just that: temporary.

“We are doing all we can to ensure that people experiencing homelessness are not housed in unsuitable accommodation for any longer than is necessary.

“However, it is crucial that we help local authorities to keep people safe during the pandemic.

“We are extending these measures while the path of the pandemic remains uncertain, and will keep the situation under review.

“We will continue to work with councils to ensure they are supporting people from temporary accommodation into permanent settled accommodation.”