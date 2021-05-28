New funding announced to tackle drugs crisis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New funding to help tackle Scotland’s drugs problem includes more cash for residential rehabilitation services.

The Scottish Government is making £18 million available to help improve services, with the cash split across four funding pots.

Under the plans, a £5 million recovery fund for additional residential rehab capacity will be established, with not-for-profit organisations working in the sector able to apply for a share of the money.

Drugs minister Angela Constance announced details of the new funds (Jane Barlow/PA)

The cash is part of £250 million additional funding already pledged by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over the next five years to help tackle Scotland’s drug deaths crisis, with 1,264 such fatalities recorded in 2019 alone.

Drugs minister Angela Constance said the Government is determined to ensure “people can access whatever treatment is right for them, in the right place at the right time”.

In addition to the recovery fund, £5 million is being invested in a new improvement fund aimed at providing better outreach services for treatment, rehabilitation and aftercare, with dedicated support for women.

There will also be a £5 million local support fund to help increase capacity in community and third sector organisations, while a £3 million families and children fund will help organisations which support those affected by drug use.

4 new funds now open, worth £18 million, no closing date so time to work on ideas, help with applications, multi year funding, micro funds with touch application process also available – National drugs mission funds: guidance – https://t.co/CCYmhxqsr8 https://t.co/ZGj5e103dS — Angela Constance (@AConstanceSNP) May 28, 2021

Ms Constance said the four new funds will “support the development of consistent treatment standards around the country and ensure more people can get access to services that can reduce harm, provide treatment and ultimately save their lives”.

The minister added: “We have said a national mission is needed to tackle the drug deaths emergency and this additional £250 million over the next five years will improve and increase services for people affected by drug addiction.

“These funds make more resources available to community and third sector organisations and offer support to families affected by drug use.

“As I have said before, we are determined, as part of our national mission, to make sure that people can access whatever treatment is right for them in the right place at the right time.”