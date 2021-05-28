Scotland’s Rural College lecturers balloted for action in pay dispute

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lecturers at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) are being balloted for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The EIS union says the college’s most recent pay review will not result in increased wages for almost half of its members.

An earlier indicative ballot resulted in 78% of EIS members at the college showing support for strike action, while 88% backed industrial action short of a strike.

The statutory ballot opened on Friday and will run until June 23.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “We would urge all members at the institution to use their votes in this important ballot, and to support the move to industrial action.

“Pay for lecturers at SRUC has fallen significantly behind the norms across both the further and higher education sectors, and the pay offer made to our members for this year is also completely inadequate.

“It is time for management at SRUC to pay their lecturers fairly and, also, to carry out a long-overdue pay and grading review that was previously agreed.”

The SRUC has six campuses across Scotland.

Management at the college said the EIS’s decision to move to a ballot is premature and fails to take into account the latest pay offer.

A spokesman said: “Having engaged constructively with our recognised trade unions over the past year, we are frankly astonished that the EIS has called a premature ballot without responding to our significantly improved offer.

“Only last week, we improved our above-sector pay offer. This offer would benefit all colleagues at SRUC. We have been awaiting a response.

“The actions of the EIS union undermine and act completely out-with our formally and jointly agreed collective engagement process with our trade union partners.

“We have already begun a review of pay and grading, the development of a new workload allocation model, a review of our terms and conditions of employment and we have introduced hybrid working guidance for all colleagues.”