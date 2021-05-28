Sturgeon and Leitch welcome approval of new one-shot Covid vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon and one of her clinical advisers have welcomed the news that a single-shot coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.

Approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was announced as the First Minister gave her coronavirus briefing on Friday.

The jab is expected to be available in the UK towards the end of this year.

The First Minister said: “It’s really good news, any new vaccine, if it’s approved, manufactured and then we get supplies of it, is great.

“But we’re focused right now on the supplies we actually have and getting them into people’s arms as quickly as possible.”

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said “the more vaccines the better”, adding that the Valneva jab is now in phase-three trials which are progressing well.

The Valneva vaccine stock is being produced in Livingston, West Lothian.

However Prof Leitch, said neither of these vaccines have been tested against the Indian (April-02) variant, which is known as B.1617.

He said: “Neither of these vaccines have been tested against 1617 because it’s new.

“And when we get these vaccines in the second half of this year, it won’t be 1617, it will be something else.

“Remember this virus mutates in areas of high prevalence. That’s why we got 117 (the Kent variant), that’s why we got 1617.

“There will be another one. The question is whether we can keep the vaccine science ahead of it.

“So far, that’s proving to be true.”

The more immediate question, he said, is about the restrictions in Glasgow and whether to lift them.