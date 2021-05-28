Follow rules for Glasgow even outside city, Sturgeon tells residents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has told people in Glasgow not to eat and drink in pubs or restaurants outside the city even if they are allowed to travel to other parts of the country.

The First Minister said residents should still follow the Level 3 restrictions on hospitality even when making permitted visits out of the city.

It comes after Scottish Greens co-leader and Glasgow resident Patrick Harvie was caught drinking in an Edinburgh bar with colleagues.

A photograph of the gathering also appeared to show the MSPs breaching rules about no more than three households meeting indoors.

Asked about the apparent breach of coronavirus rules, Ms Sturgeon said: “I live in Glasgow, I come to Edinburgh for work, but I, you know, take the view that the hospitality rules that apply to me are the ones that apply in Glasgow because that’s where I live.

“The Greens have accepted this week that they breached the regulations and they’ve apologised.

“I’ve got – not the same, but some – experience of that before Christmas when I had the incident of briefly forgetting to put my face covering on.”

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said: “I would say to anybody in Glasgow: if you’re having to travel for work that’s fine, but apply the hospitality rules that apply in Glasgow.

“Because that reduces the risk of us in Glasgow, where there’s higher transmission, taking it – if we have it in do know we have it – into a pub bar or a restaurant.”

Referring to the incident last year, when she was caught speaking to people indoors at a funeral service while not wearing a mask, she added: “I want everybody to stick to the rules where they live, because it’s really important for all of us, but I also know how tough it is for all of us.

“There will be people, with the best will in the world, that occasionally step over the mark because we’re all human, and I think in this really difficult time, and we’ve also got to try to remember that as well.”

The Scottish Greens apologised for the breaches of rules after the photograph of co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, and MSP Ross Greer, along with another man, was published in the Scottish Sun.

A statement from the leaders said: “We attended a work-related meeting in a venue in central Edinburgh on Tuesday evening, where the three-household limit was not upheld.

“This was an honest mistake; we’re kicking ourselves and we apologise unreservedly.”