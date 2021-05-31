Labour’s new shadow cabinet focused on Covid national recovery, says Sarwar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said his new-look shadow cabinet team will be focused on delivering a “national recovery for the people of Scotland”.

All of the party’s new MSPs have been given frontbench roles, with Michael Marra and Pam Duncan-Glancy both being given key positions, being made spokesman for education and skills and spokeswoman for social security and social justice respectively.

Elsewhere Monica Lennon, who stood against Mr Sarwar in the Labour leadership contest, becomes the party’s new spokeswoman for net zero, energy and transport.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌹 Your 2021 Scottish Labour MSPs. Let's get to work. pic.twitter.com/MTEuALQac1 — Scottish Labour (@ScottishLabour) May 14, 2021

Sarah Boyack will speak for Labour on the key issue of the constitution, as well as on external affairs and culture, while Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie will be the spokeswoman for both Covid recovery and health and social care.

Announced his new shadow cabinet, which includes Scottish Labour’s sole MP, shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray, Mr Sarwar said: “This is a team that brings together the best of the Labour movement, with a focus on delivering a national recovery for the people of Scotland.”

He added: “This team demonstrates a relentless focus on protecting lives and livelihoods and taking the bold action needed to build a fairer and more equal nation coming through this crisis.

“Scottish Labour, under my leadership, will work with anyone in the national interest where there is agreement, but we will not hesitate in pushing the Government to go further when it is too timid and we will expose the Government’s failures when they get it wrong.”

New Scottish Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy has been made spokeswoman for social security and social justice (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Sarwar said: “Across the country, Labour is focusing on what unites the people of Scotland and continuing to build the alternative to the SNP.”

New Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury has been made the spokesman for culture, Europe and international development, with fellow newcomer Paul O’Kane becoming spokesman for public health and social care.

Paul Sweeney, who was formerly a Labour MP, has been appointed spokesman for employment and public finance.

And Martin Whitfield, another former MP who has now been elected to Holyrood, will be the party’s spokesman for children, young people, lifelong learning and youth employment, while ex-MP Katy Clark is now spokeswoman on community safety.

Paul Sweeney served as an MP before being elected to Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

New MSP Carol Mochan, has been named spokeswoman for mental wellbeing, women’s health and sport, while Mercedes Villalba will speak for the party on the environment and biodiversity .

Claire Baker will be the party’s spokeswoman on drugs policy, with Neil Bibby the spokesman on both parliamentary business and transport.

Chief whip will be Rhoda Grant, who will also act as spokeswoman for land reform and the islands. with Daniel Johnson the spokesman for finance and the economy.

Pauline McNeill will be Labour’s justice spokeswoman, with Mark Griffin being given the housing and local government brief, while Colin Smyth will be economic development and rural affairs spokesman.