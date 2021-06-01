April saw highest number of operations since pre-pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More operations were carried out in Scottish hospitals during April than in any other month since the coronavirus pandemic began, NHS Scotland figures show.

There were 18,630 scheduled operations throughout Scotland, of which 1,141 (6.1%) were cancelled. A total of 17,489 operations went ahead.

Scheduled surgeries were up 4.9% from March and 447% higher than April 2020 when the vast majority of planned operations were cancelled or postponed to provide the NHS with additional capacity for the pandemic.

But despite the total number of operations that took place in April 2021 reaching the highest figure since the coronavirus outbreak, it is still down by more than a quarter (26%) since February 2020.

Compared to pre-pandemic, April had 9,015 fewer scheduled operations (down 32.6% from February 2020) and 7,675 fewer were carried out once cancellations are taken into account.

The latest figures, published by Public Health Scotland, show 518 operations (2.8%) were cancelled by the hospital for clinical reasons, 252 (1.4%) were cancelled by the hospital due to a lack of capacity or other non-clinical reasons, 319 (1.7%) were cancelled by the patient and 52 (0.3%) were cancelled for other reasons such as fire alarms, patient transport being late or weather-related issues.

By health board, NHS Grampian recorded the highest proportion of cancelled operations, with 8.2% of their 2,115 scheduled surgeries, followed by NHS Lanarkshire (7.4% of 1,309) and NHS Shetland (7.3% of 151).

NHS Western Isles had just 2.7% of their 113 operations result in cancellation, followed by NHS Borders (3.5% of 143) and NHS Tayside (4.8% of 1,297).

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As our NHS treated a growing number of hospital admissions alongside urgent and emergency care during the early part of 2021, capacity to undertake planned procedures naturally reduced.

“Despite the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, our NHS still managed to carry out over 580 operations on average per day.

“We understand it has been difficult for those who have had operations cancelled.

“However, as we see Covid-19 case numbers decline, we are focused on remobilising those services we have necessarily reduced.

“We will soon be setting out our NHS recovery plan to meet our ambition of increasing inpatient, day case, and outpatient activity by 10% above pre-Covid levels, supported by the implementation of sustainable improvements and new models of care.

“We are working with health boards to get those who have had treatments or procedures postponed due to Covid-19 the care they need as quickly as possible.

“To support diagnostic and treatment capacity we are establishing Early Cancer Diagnostic Centres in every health board area, with the first three clinics opening in Dumfries & Galloway, Ayrshire & Arran and Fife.

“We are also taking forward our £320 million National Treatment Centre programme to support recovery across 14 different specialties.”