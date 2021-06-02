We will send Flamingo Land plans for Loch Lomond packing again, vow Greens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Greens have vowed to fight resurrected plans for a Flamingo Land development on the banks of Loch Lomond.

The theme park developer withdrew its original plans for a £30 million water park with holiday accommodation in the national park in the face of vast opposition and a recommendation from planning officers to reject the proposal.

A petition to oppose the development attracted more than 57,000 signatures, but Ross Greer, the Scottish Green MSP for the West of Scotland region, claimed Flamingo Land bosses were “determined to ignore” public opinion after pushing ahead with “rehashed” plans.

The developer claimed the Lomond Banks project – if it had been approved and opened in 2014 – would have created 80 full-time jobs, 50 part-time jobs and up to 70 seasonal positions.

But Mr Greer said: “Flamingo Land’s first proposal was unwelcome, deeply inappropriate for Loch Lomond and, as their own impact assessments acknowledged, it would have caused substantial environmental damage whilst creating just a fraction of the jobs they had originally promised.

“From what they’ve announced so far, it seems their second attempt is just a rehash of the first.

“Flamingo Land have made clear that they are determined to ignore both the local community and national public opinion in their desperation to pave over one of Scotland’s most iconic natural beauty spots.

“The 60,000 people who fought to stop this cynical development last time haven’t gone away.

“We sent Flamingo Land packing once before and I’m confident that we’ll do the same again.”

In Tuesday’s Dumbarton Reporter newspaper, the development director, Jim Paterson, is quoted as saying there would be “very significant amendments” to the new proposals.

He said: “We have listened to the issues raised around the original proposal and, with further feedback, will look to make some important, very significant, amendments to the plans to ensure Lomond Banks will be in keeping with its environment.

“We also want to reassure the local community that consultation is at the heart of our plans.

“Our intention here from the outset was never to build a theme park but to bring to the area a development that has the potential to become a world-class tourism destination that benefits the local community and economy.

“Our environmental and commercial commitment to Balloch and West Riverside remains strong and our proposed development comes at a time when economic investment and meaningful growth in the local tourism market is required.”