Tory leader forced to self isolate after Scotland Office minister tests positive

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has been forced to self isolate after being in close contact with Scotland Office minister David Duguid who announced he had tested positive for the virus.

The Scotland Office confirmed on Wednesday that Mr Duguid had taken a test as a precaution, but is not experiencing any symptoms and is said to be well.

Mr Ross was told by text on Wednesday morning that a person he had been in contact with had tested positive with the virus, by which time he was already in the Scottish Parliament building.

He has not, as yet, been contacted by Test and Protect, Scotland’s contact tracing system, but returned to the Edinburgh hotel in which he was staying and the party has said he will get a test as soon as possible.

Both he and Mr Duguid were together on Monday in Peterhead, speaking to local fishermen about the impacts of the pandemic.

Great to visit Peterhead today with @david_duguid to speak to Simon and Stephen from @PeterheadPort and Sandy from the Peterhead Fisherman's Mission to hear how they have dealt with the effects of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/CNvUYpBKvH — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) May 31, 2021

A spokeswoman for the Scotland Office said: “Minister Duguid is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

“He took a test as a precaution at a local UK Government test centre. He has notified those he was in close contact with.”

Despite the test, Mr Duguid is said to not have had any contact with other ministers, including Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.

The party also announced five members of staff and four MSPs have been instructed to get tested “as a precaution”, with the same advice given to two MSPs from another party.

Despite self isolation, Mr Ross is expected to appear at First Ministers Questions virtually on Thursday, rather than handing the duties over to chief whip Stephen Kerr, who was designated as his replacement during the weekly session in the announcement of the Tory front bench.