Four coronavirus deaths and 835 new cases in Scotland

Scotland has recorded four deaths of coronavirus patients and 835 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,674.

The Scottish Government data published on Thursday indicate the daily test positivity rate is 2.8%, which is no change on the previous day.

A total of 110 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down four from the day before, with eight patients in intensive care, down two.

So far, 3,305,812 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 2,137,618 have received their second dose.

East Renfrewshire had the highest rate of cases with 163.3 per 100,000 people in the week to May 31, followed by Renfrewshire at 149.6 over that period.

Glasgow had the third highest rate at 128.1 per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 31.

The city is the only area in Scotland still in Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restrictions, but will move into Level 2 restrictions from Saturday.