SQA and Education Scotland to be overhauled, says Somerville

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Scotland’s top educational bodies will be reformed, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has announced.

Addressing a debate in Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Somerville said the futures of Education Scotland and the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will depend on a report due to be published later this month by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The news comes as the SQA is under fire from opposition politicians and pupils after the announcement of the appeals process for this year’s qualifications system, which was announced this week as a result of the cancellation of exams.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said reforms would be based on the findings of the OECD review (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Opponents of the appeals process have criticised the fact that pupils may see their grades marked down, as is the case in other years, and there is no grounds for appeal due to exceptional circumstances – although First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said circumstances such as family bereavement should be taken into account in the assessment process.

Ms Somerville was unable to go into much detail about what reforms the bodies could face, but told Labour MSP Daniel Johnson transparency would be key.

“I want to look at options for reform which ensure that schools get the best possible support and challenge to enable them to improve further and to do what we all want, to find the very best for the children in their care; to enable them to focus relentlessly on providing the highest quality of learning and teaching for our children, and to ensure that those working in education and outwith schools are fully focused on doing everything they can to provide the highest quality of support,” she said.

“Today, I want to signal my intention to start this process by considering how to reform our two key national education agencies, the SQA and Education Scotland.

“This will include looking at their role, their remit, the purpose of their organisations, as well as considering their function and the Government’s arrangements.

“This will be a key priority for me and will be informed by the findings of the OECD review, which as I said yesterday to parliament will be published on June 21.”

Addressing the debate in Holyrood, Tory MSP Oliver Mundell said: “Admitting that there is some need for reform around the edges, after all we’ve seen and after the First Minister today told parliament that the (SQA) had her full confidence, is not very convincing.”

Children & young people’s health, wellbeing & education is at the forefront of @scotgov’s COVID recovery programme. Education Secretary @S_A_Somerville says reforms to Education Scotland & SQA will ensure pupils & schools get the best possible support. https://t.co/ftAHsYLr1L pic.twitter.com/hYKF0bEk7f — ScotGov Education (@ScotGovEdu) June 3, 2021

The debate could have ended with Holyrood expressing a lack of confidence in the SQA, if MSPs chose to back an amendment to a Government motion by Greens education spokesman Ross Greer but it was voted down.

The Green MSP said it was “with genuine regret” that he had lodged an amendment expressing a “lack of confidence” in the SQA’s ability to fulfil its duties.

But he added: “Having scrutinised their work throughout the pandemic and before, I can come to no other view.

“We have now reached the inevitable conclusion of a process led by an organisation that doesn’t trust teachers or pupils, that doesn’t welcome constructive criticism, which has systemic issues with transparency, and which still quite clearly does not believe last year’s grading algorithm was a mistake.”

Liberal Democrat Beatrice Wishart was also critical, saying: “The SQA and Education Scotland are simply not fit for purpose. Their shortcomings should have been addressed long ago.

“Without fundamental reforms grounded in the teacher profession, we are set for more of the same. That is how to protect against a repeat of the exams chaos that pupils and teachers have endured.”

Mr Greer’s amendment fell by 59 votes to 60, with the Government motion passing in Holyrood by 68 votes to 32 with 20 MSPs abstaining.