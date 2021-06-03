Police Scotland lack coherent strategy on hate crime, says watchdog

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The impact of hate crime in Scotland is not understood and the police lack a “coherent” strategy to identify or deal with it, a new report has found.

HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland (HMISC), Gill Imery, found recurring failures with Police Scotland’s approach to tackling hate crime, including a lack of a dedicated unit for investigating incidents, difficulties identifying repeat offenders and victims and shortcomings in support for officers subjected to abuse.

Problems were also identified around the training available for staff, problems with IT systems and the data collected about hate crimes and similar incidents.

There were 6,448 hate crimes recorded by Police Scotland last year, as well as 6,745 hate incidents.

Police define hate crime as any crime which is perceived as being motivated by malice and ill-will towards a social group. This can be based on race, religion, disability, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

Similarly, hate incidents are those motivated by malice but police are unable to show a crime has been committed.

The HMICS Thematic Inspection of Hate Crime argued that there is an under-reporting of incidents, with a survey suggesting many people did not equate the abuse they had suffered as worthy of reporting to police.

Many others who experienced hatred and prejudice regularly said they normalised the offensive behaviour and found it difficult to report.

Commenting on the report, which makes 15 recommendations for Police Scotland, Ms Imery said: “When we decided to carry out this inspection in 2019, we recognised that prejudice, division and hatred could increase across the UK due to the changing political and social environment and the increased prevalence of online abuse and intolerance.

“What we did not anticipate was that issues of diversity and equality would be magnified during the time frame of this inspection due to the unequal impact of Covid-19 on different parts of society and by an increase in protests around the world about racism.”

She added. “There was evidence of good practice at national and local levels, with the local policing operational response to reported instances of crime being particularly strong.

“Officers working in the safer communities roles at local and national level have developed effective partnerships and a deep knowledge of diversity issues.

“However, there is no coherent overall strategy that underpins efforts to prevent and detect hate crime.

“There needs to be a consistent level of response and support for victims so they have the confidence required to report hate incidents, particularly if it is not the first time they have been subjected to such behaviour.”

Police Scotland said they investigate reports of hate crime ‘thoroughly and professionally’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Chief Superintendent Linda Jones said: “Despite a 3.9% increase during the last year, we know hate crime remains under-reported and urge anyone who has experienced it or witnessed it to tell us, either directly or via the network of third party reporting centres across Scotland.

“Every report is taken seriously. We listen to victims and investigate the circumstances thoroughly and professionally.

“We strive to improve how we represent, reflect and serve all our communities. This is vital to maintain and build the strong relationship of trust policing has with the public and ensure people feel able to report hate crime so offenders can be held to account.

“We are, therefore, not complacent and are working hard to better understand the full scale of the problem and implement the HMICS recommendations.”