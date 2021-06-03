30 jobs created as green energy firm wins contract for Taiwanese wind farm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Scottish firm has won a contract to supply underwater grouting for 100 offshore wind turbines in Taiwan.

FoundOcean has secured the contract to supply grout that will fix the foundations of the wind farm to the seabed, the UK Government has announced.

The £2 million-plus deal, backed by £200,000 from the Government’s credit agency UK Export Finance (UKEF), will create 30 jobs at the company’s base in Livingston.

Chief executive of FoundOcean, Jim Bell, said the company – which is believed to be the world’s largest offshore construction grouting specialist -now makes 80% of its revenue from renewable energy projects.

He said: “Our business has been running for over 50 years and in the last few, we’ve managed the transition to mainly renewable energy.

“Thanks to UKEF’s support, we have been able to fulfil a major contract, grow our business and create vital jobs for people across the country.

“We’re so proud to play a part in powering Taiwan’s own green energy drive.”

The Taiwanese wind farm, when complete, is expected to be able to produce 1Gw of power in optimum wind conditions – equivalent to 20% of the level the whole UK produces.

Scotland minister, David Duguid, said: “Seeing a pioneering Scottish company like FoundOcean win this contract underlines UKEF’s important role in showcasing Scotland as a thriving hub of industry on the world stage.

“As well as creating 30 jobs, this work demonstrates the global potential for Scottish businesses in supporting clean energy, part of the UK Government’s ambitious 10-point plan for an industrial green revolution.”

The deal, announced by export minister Graham Stuart during a visit to the company on Wednesday, required UKEF to put forward an upfront performance bond deposit – worth 10% of the contract – before work could begin.

Praising the role of UKEF, which has now committed £500 million in guarantees to help finance offshore wind farms in Taiwan, Mr Stuart said: “UKEF is helping us to accelerate the transition to clean energy, which will bring prosperity and a wide range of sustainable jobs to Scotland.”

Craig Green, export finance manager at UKEF, said: “Businesses like FoundOcean are central to the world’s renewable energy revolution, and UKEF is here to ensure they can export their specialist products across the globe, get paid, and create more jobs to support the transition.”