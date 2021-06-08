A&E patient numbers highest since pre-Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Accident and emergency attendances are at their highest since before coronavirus was discovered in Scotland, the latest NHS figures reveal.

The last week in May saw 26,115 Scots attend an A&E department, the most since the final week of February 2020.

Of those, 85.7.% were seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – below the Scottish Government target of 95%.

The figures, published by Public Health Scotland, also show 410 patients spent more than eight hours waiting to be seen at an A&E department, while a further 109 patients waited longer than 12 hours.

In the first month of the Covid-19 pandemic, when Scotland was put into lockdown, A&E patient numbers plummeted to a record low of 11,059.

Attendances gradually increased to a summer high of 24,050 in mid-August, before dropping back below 16,000 in January during the second wave of Covid-19 when restrictions were at their strictest.

But since the end of January, A&E attendances have increased in all but four weeks.