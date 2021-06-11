International students to receive Covid vaccine

International students studying in Scotland will receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The Scottish Government announced the move on Friday, in line with guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said 65,000 international students will be studying in Scotland in the next academic year.

He said: “Of course many will be from countries where there is a mature vaccination system and they will already be fully or partially vaccinated.

“However, some may not yet have been vaccinated or may still require a second dose and we are currently working with Universities Scotland and Colleges Scotland as well as local health boards to firm up plans for these students.

“We continue to urge everyone to take up their appointment for a vaccine when it is offered and remember the second dose offers greater and longer protection against the virus.”

Universities Scotland director Alastair Sim described international students as an “integral part of the university community”, adding: “As a part of that community, it’s absolutely vital that they have the same entitlement to a Covid-19 vaccination as other students and we welcome the clarity for international students that the Scottish Government has provided.”

Colleges Scotland chief executive Shona Struthers said: “Colleges welcome international students from around the world every year – we want them to feel safe and protected while they live and study in Scotland, and the community around them to be confident that students have had the opportunity to be vaccinated while they are in Scotland.”