Two deaths and more than 1,000 new Covid cases recorded in Scotland

Scotland has recorded two deaths and more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest daily figures show 1,030 newly-reported infections of Covid-19.

However, the Scottish Government said it is aware of a delay at the Lighthouse Lab in Glasgow, which may mean tests and cases reported over the last 48 hours were fewer than in the previous days.

On Saturday, the test positivity rate stood at 4.1%.

A total of 3,477,378 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 2,402,700 have had a second.

Saturday’s figures come amid discussions between governments around the UK about the “constrained” supply of the Pfizer vaccine which is expected in the coming weeks.

Four nations discussions about supply of the Pfizer vaccine are ongoing (PA)

Following a meeting of the British-Irish Council on Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We are co-operating across the four nations in terms of vaccine supply.

“We know the Delta (Indian) variant is allowing this virus to transmit more quickly and therefore we have to do everything possible to make sure that vaccination happens at a pace that can keep it under control.

“Across all four of the nations, vaccination is going extremely well, but we do know that we have, as we have at points in the past, periods coming up where some vaccine supply will be more constrained, and over the next few weeks that looks as if it will be Pfizer.”