Over-40s urged to seek earlier vaccine slot as new online tool launched

People over 40 whose second coronavirus vaccine dose is more than eight weeks after their first are being encouraged to seek an earlier slot.

A new online tool has been launched on the NHS Inform website which allows people to check the status of their second appointment.

Recent advice has recommended bringing forward the second dose from 12 to eight weeks.

Those who have an invitation for a second dose with a 12-week interval will now be able to bring this forward.

The Scottish Government says under-40s will also be able to reschedule their second doses when supplies permit.

As well as the “vaccine journey” tool on the NHS Inform website, the national helpline can be used to reschedule second doses.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are working closely with NHS boards to ensure the number of appointments can be increased in line with national guidance to help combat new variants and provide protection to as many people as possible.

“Boards are boosting their capacity to administer second doses alongside the delivery of first doses to younger cohorts and appointments are now being issued in accordance with the new recommendation of an eight-week gap.

“The second dose is vital in providing greater and longer lasting protection against the virus – particularly the new Delta (Indian) variant.

“In line with the advice from the JCVI, we encourage those whose appointment was already scheduled – which is mainly over-40s at this time – to use the NHS Inform online tool, drop-in clinics or the national helpline to get their second dose appointment as close to eight weeks after their first as possible.”