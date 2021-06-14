Sturgeon urges Scots to enjoy football safely as team starts Euro 2020 campaign

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scotland fans to enjoy the football safely, as the men’s team are set to return to a major competition for the first time in more than two decades.

Steve Clarke’s team will open their Euro 2020 campaign on Monday against the Czech Republic, marking the country’s first game at a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Some 12,000 fans will be allowed into Hampden for the game as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the First Minister has urged caution from supporters in and out of the stadium.

In a video message on Twitter, the First Minister said: “Every single Scotland fan has waited such a long time for this moment.

“Every fan deserves to enjoy this and I hope everybody does enjoy it.

“I’ll be watching along with everybody else.”

But the First Minister added: “I’m the one that’s got to say it of course – we’re still in the Covid pandemic.

“So as you enjoy, we hope, lots and lots of Scotland goals, please try and do it safely, for your own sake but for those you love as well.”

Ms Sturgeon’s urging comes after national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch made similar comments.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Prof Leitch hoped fans would celebrate “safely” if they score or win.

Acknowledging it “feels a little bit tricky” to give the advice, he said: “The pandemic is still here, we have about 10,000 people who are positive in the country today.

“Most of them don’t know they’ve got the virus, so they might be in your pub, they might be in your house.

“Indoors is worse than outdoors, so get the windows open, try and stay a little bit distanced if you can.

“Enjoy the game as much as you can like I will be doing, but just be – in the back of your mind – a little bit more cautious than maybe you were 23 years ago.”

The First Minister also sent words of encouragement to the squad, saying: “After 23 long years, the big moment has arrived – our men’s team back where they belong on the big stage.

“To Steve Clarke and the whole team – thanks for getting us here, you’ve done us proud already but the very, very best of luck for every kick of the ball.

“The whole country is behind you, we’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.”